What you need to know
- All 17 Italian Apple Stores are now closed.
- They're closed through next Wednesday, March 17.
- It isn't clear when they will open again.
We previously heard that Apple would be closing all of its Italian Apple Stores this weekend, but things have taken a turn for the worse. As of right now, all 17 Apple Stores in the country will close today and not re-open until at least Thursday, March 18. It's thought that the move is in response to the ongoing coronavirus issues in the area.
It isn't yet clear when these stores will re-open, with the online store checker only showing opening hours up until Wednesday, March 17. It's likely that Apple is taking a wait-and-see approach and will update its stores and its plans as the situation progresses.
Era inevitabile che finisse così: tutti chiusi fino a nuovo ordine i 17 Apple Store italiani #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/uS2GPIdTy4— setteBIT (@setteBIT) March 11, 2020
Apple recently closed all of its Chinese Apple Stores following the coronavirus outbreak, and it's taking a similar tact in Italy. It remains to be seen whether we can expect further store closures internationally, but with Italy being one of the worst affected countries, it makes sense that it's the first country outside of China to see all stores closed indefinitely.
Stealing from an Apple Store is so easy people are doing it time and again
Apple Stores are seen as an easy target by thieves, with at least one man in New York arrested twice for stealing from two stores in two years.
Ring Doorbell 3, Doorbell 3 Plus coming April 8, pre-orders available now
Ring has just announced four brand new products including its new Ring Video Doorbell 3 and Video Doorbell 3 Plus.
Apple doesn't want you in its stores in case you're carrying coronavirus
Apple is limiting the number of people who can enter its Apple Stores in an attempt to limit the spreading of coronavirus
Free up your hands by using a stand for your iPhone XS or XS Max
Having to hold your phone in your hand to make a call, or search for an address can be limiting when you're trying to multi-task. Keep both your hands-free and still have access to your iPhone by using a stand; here are some of our favorites.