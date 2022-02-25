A new report from Counterpoint says that Apple's 2021 iPhone revenue grew by some 35% year on year to $196 billion.

Counterpoint says Apple led the global smartphone market in revenue for the year thanks to its best iPhones, the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13, netting annual revenue in the region of $196 billion, up 35% on 2020.

That reportedly includes the highest-ever quarterly revenue for Apple in Q4, again likely thanks to iPhone 13.

The smartphone market as a whole took more than $448 billion in revenue, with Apple accounting for an immense share of that number.

Apple's growth in revenue and ASP both outstripped the market, the average selling price of the iPhone rising by 14% thanks to demand for Apple's more premium 5G-capable devices. From the report:

Apple's iPhone revenue increased 35% YoY to $196 billion in 2021. It captured 44% of total global smartphone revenue in 2021. The high demand for 5G-enabled iPhone 12 and 13 series helped Apple register 14% growth in its overall ASP, which reached $825 in 2021. The brand also managed to increase its share in key emerging markets such as India, Thailand, Vietnam and Brazil.

It comes amidst reports Apple is readying a new iPhone SE for launch as early as next month at an event tipped for March 8. The company may also unveil a new iPad Air and new Macs.