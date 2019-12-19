What you need to know Counterpoint research says that Apple took home 66% of industry profits in the global smartphone market for Q3 of 2019.

That's despite the fact it only took 32% of the overall revenue.

Apple's profit is predicted to increase over the holiday season thanks to the iPhone 11.

Market research from Counterpoint says that Apple took home 66% of industry profits in the global mobile handset market last quarter. According to their report, market profits declined 11% YoY to $12 billion, due to increasing number of entry/mid-tier products and falling revenues for key OEMs.

Counterpoint claims that Apple captured 66% of industry profits and 32% of overall handset revenue. In part, its success is down to a loyal, premium user based in markets like the U.S., EU and Japan. Counterpoint says Apple is operating "at a profit level that its competitors can only wish for." The research also praised Apple's overall ecosystem and growing services saying: