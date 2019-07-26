What you need to know
- Two guys walked into an Apple store and recorded a song.
- They used an iMac Pro with Logic Pro and some extra equipment to record vocals and instruments.
- The whole process took six hours but the song came out pretty good.
There is an old adage that action is better than intent. That could apply to any number of things including recording music. You don't need a recording studio to record a great song, all you need is an Apple store. Yes, you read that right.
Cael Dadian and his friend walked into an Apple store one day to accomplish a simple mission: record an entire song inside the store using one of the available computers and some extra equipments. They used iPhone to record and chronicle the entire process.
Here's what Dadian said of the musical adventure:
My friend Drewmat and I went into our local Apple store with a microphone, audio interface, headphones, and some iPhones as cameras. Since most Apple store iMacs have Logic built in, we used theirs to build a full instrumental from scratch, wrote out the lyrics, and recorded vocals all in one visit (which took about 6 hours). We limited ourselves to only using stock Logic sounds, plug-ins, and only the computer's default settings and features. This he song ended up becoming "Apples and Oranges".
The one thing that they don't mention is that you need some musical talent to make this happen, but that can come with practice. The more important element is action. Just make it happen, you don't need any expensive great to record a catchy song.
It wasn't an easy process; it took them six hours to complete the recording the song, nevertheless, they made it happen. The song called "Apples and Oranges" come out pretty good.
At the end, they have a small clip of the in-store audio of what recording the song actually sounded like. It's pretty interesting. Check out the video and let us know what you think.