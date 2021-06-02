Over the weekend, a report from Bloomberg revealed that Apple still plans to open more retail locations despite an overall shift in the retail industry to online sales.

The report said that Apple sees its stores as "an opportunity for people to experience new technology, ask questions and attend workshops on Apple's products."

Apple Inc. will add to its global retail presence even as stores in inner cities struggle with an accelerating shift to sales online during the coronavirus pandemic, Germany's Funke Mediengruppe reported. The Cupertino, California-based company operates about 500 Apple stores globally, including 100 in Europe. Retail locations offer an opportunity for people to experience new technology, ask questions and attend workshops on Apple's products, Funke said, citing Deirdre O'Brien, the iPhone maker's senior vice president of retail and people.

There have been some who, upon learning of this news, felt that it was the wrong move for Apple to continue to focus its effort on opening physical stores and should shift all of its focus to its online business. Basically, they believe that physical retail will either die or not be profitable enough to justify keeping it around. While those ideas are certainly true for a number of physical retailers out there, anyone who has walked into an Apple Store knows that the ability to purchase a product is only one of the many reasons that the store exists.

I remember watching one Apple event when then-Apple Retail VP Angela Ahrendts called Apple Stores "gathering places." While it sounded a little hokey, it might actually be one of the simplest ways to describe what an Apple Store is truly designed to be: a place where people gather for any need that they have for their experience with the brand.

I worked at an Apple Store and got to experience just how much the store offered to customers outside of sales. Granted, we did that too, and well - the shopping experience that Apple wants you to have at one of its stores is mostly unmatched. However, outside of the Sales experience, the store did a lot more that, when I think about it, was really the heart of the store to begin with.