The newly announced AirPods Max are certainly on the costly side so you're probably going to want to take out AppleCare+. You can add AppleCare+ coverage to your new headphones for a one-off fee of $59 and get two years of coverage.

Like other Apple gear, AppleCare+ extends the standard 90-day tech support period and adds accidental damage from the date you buy the coverage. You'll be able to claim for two incidents of accidental damage per 12 months, although you'll still have to hand over $29 per incident – plus any local tax you might be liable for.