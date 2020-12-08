What you need to know
- Apple's newly announced AirPods Max have AppleCare+ available at $59 for two years.
The newly announced AirPods Max are certainly on the costly side so you're probably going to want to take out AppleCare+. You can add AppleCare+ coverage to your new headphones for a one-off fee of $59 and get two years of coverage.
Like other Apple gear, AppleCare+ extends the standard 90-day tech support period and adds accidental damage from the date you buy the coverage. You'll be able to claim for two incidents of accidental damage per 12 months, although you'll still have to hand over $29 per incident – plus any local tax you might be liable for.
Every set of AirPods, Beats earphones, or Beats headphones comes with one year of hardware repair coverage through its limited warranty and up to 90 days of complimentary support. AppleCare+ extends your coverage to two years from your AppleCare+ purchase date and adds up to two incidents of accidental damage protection every 12 months, each subject to a service fee of $29, plus applicable tax. In addition, you'll get 24/7 priority access to Apple experts via chat or phone.
Apple's new AirPods Max are the over-rear headphones we've been hearing so much about this year and were previously thought to carry the AirPods Studio name. We're also hearing that there may be a cheaper AirPods Max Sport of some sort, although there's no telling when the less costly variant might be announced. If, indeed, it happens at all.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Official: AirPods Max launch December 15 for $549
AirPods Studio are now AirPods Max!
HomePod with camera, gaze control revealed in new Apple patent
A new Apple patent has revealed the potential design of a future HomePod that features a built-in camera system that can use gaze control and long-range Face ID to identify a user.
Apple could ban apps that flout anti-tracking policy, says Craig Federighi
Apple's head of software engineering, Craig Federighi, has warned developers their apps could be kicked off the App Store if they don't abide by Apple's new anti-tracking policy, coming to iOS 14 next year.
Going for a swim? Protect your iPhone 12 Pro Max with these cases
Ready to do some underwater photography but afraid of voiding the warranty on your iPhone 12 Pro Max? Slap on one of these airtight, waterproof cases, and just keep swimming!