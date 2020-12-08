Apple Airpods Max Listening ExperienceSource: Apple

  • Apple's newly announced AirPods Max have AppleCare+ available at $59 for two years.

The newly announced AirPods Max are certainly on the costly side so you're probably going to want to take out AppleCare+. You can add AppleCare+ coverage to your new headphones for a one-off fee of $59 and get two years of coverage.

Like other Apple gear, AppleCare+ extends the standard 90-day tech support period and adds accidental damage from the date you buy the coverage. You'll be able to claim for two incidents of accidental damage per 12 months, although you'll still have to hand over $29 per incident – plus any local tax you might be liable for.

Every set of AirPods, Beats earphones, or Beats headphones comes with one year of hardware repair coverage through its limited warranty and up to 90 days of complimentary support. AppleCare+ extends your coverage to two years from your AppleCare+ purchase date and adds up to two incidents of accidental damage protection every 12 months, each subject to a service fee of $29, plus applicable tax. In addition, you'll get 24/7 priority access to Apple experts via chat or phone.

Apple's new AirPods Max are the over-rear headphones we've been hearing so much about this year and were previously thought to carry the AirPods Studio name. We're also hearing that there may be a cheaper AirPods Max Sport of some sort, although there's no telling when the less costly variant might be announced. If, indeed, it happens at all.

