What you need to know
- 'Creaks' has launched on Apple Arcade.
- The game takes players on a puzzle-solving adventure.
- The title was designed by Amanita Design, which also has 'Pilgrims' on the platform.
Almost every week, a new title is added to Apple Arcade, and this week is no different.
'Creaks', a new puzzle adventure game, has debuted to Apple Arcade today. In the game, players till descend into a world that exists underneath their home.
The ground starts shaking, light bulbs are breaking - and something rather unusual is happening right behind the walls of your very room. Equipped with nothing but wit and courage, you slowly descend into a world inhabited by avian folk and seemingly deadly furniture monsters.
The game is hand-painted and features an original score from Hidden Orchestra. Players will work to solve a multitude of puzzles in order to "uncover the great secret."
From the creators of indie classics Machinarium and Samorost comes Creaks, a new puzzle adventure game that delights the senses with its hand-painted visuals, precise animation, eerie sounds, and an eclectic original score from Hidden Orchestra. Proceed at your own pace at figuring out the solutions to dozens of carefully designed puzzles, explore the mansion for hidden paintings, and uncover the great secret.
For Amanita Design, the devloper behind the game, 'Creaks' isn't their first experience working with Apple Arcade. The developer also built 'Pilgrims', a playful adventure game, for the service. The developer says that, in order to get the best experience possible when playing the game, to use a good pair of headphones so you can enjoy the carefully crafted sound design.
If you are a subscriber to Apple Arcade, you can download 'Creaks' from the App Store now. Check you the launch trailer for the game below.
