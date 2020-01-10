CES is a huge convention and some companies (both big and small) show off a bunch of tech that's years and years away from being a reality. Heck, some tech shown at CES isn't ever going to come to market. But one thing that CES has a lot of right now is robots. We're obsessed with robots and AI machines, and why wouldn't we be? Don't we all want a really cool human-like robot that can help us with daily tasks? Well, the problem with that is robots in their current state are creepy — super creepy. Here's are just a few of the creepy robots you can find at CES this year. Promobot V.4

While the Promobot V.4 isn't them ost creepy robot, it does has a certain creep factor that reminds me of HAL 900 from 2001: A Space Odyssey. It doesn't look particularly creepy — although the eyes are somewhat unsettling — but the extremely robotic voice mixed with the way the Promobot V.4 tries to "sound cool" gives me the heebie-jeebies. Source: Promobot The good news is the Promobot isn't that advanced yet. Here's a few of the things it can do right now: _ Recognize and remember a person - Recognize speech - Perform voice commands - Move along a given trajectory/route - Print photos - Remember everything that it is told and provide a detailed analytical report The scariest part of the Promobot V.4 is likely the fact that its' being marketed as a way to reduce labor costs and "Improve the mood and loyalty of the customers". I think I speak for most people when I say, please keep my human interactions human, thank you. Robo-C