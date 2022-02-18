Proper lighting is everything, whether you're crafting, making, reading, working, or taking photos and videos. Cricut is best known for precision cutting machines beloved by makers and crafters. As anyone who has struggled to see close-up work knows, you need a good lighting source to be able to see what you're doing and avoid eye strain. Since a sunny window isn't always available, the Cricut Bright 360 is a convenient substitute.

Bottom line: This bright and extremely flexible lamp helps you see the tasks at hand to get the job done.

Cricut Bright 360: Price and availability

You can find the Cricut Bright 360 at Cricut, Amazon, Target, QVC, Michaels, Walmart, Jo-Ann, and other retailers that sell Cricut machines . It comes in two sizes: the smaller table lamp and the larger floor lamp. There is just one color, called Mist, which is a very pale neutral-looking blue. It's pretty much the same color as the Cricut Maker 3 . The pricing is about the same everywhere, $200 for the table lamp and $250 for the floor lamp.

Regular indoor lighting doesn't compare to a good task lamp when it comes to close work, such as detailed crafting or reading. The Cricut Bright 360 is a high-end task lamp that can help you see whatever you're working on better. It can also be used as supplemental lighting so your photographs, videos, or Zoom calls look better.

The floor lamp and desk lamp versions of Cricut Bright 360 are pretty much the same, though of course, the desk lamp is smaller, lighter, and slightly less expensive. The only other difference is the floor lamp is up to 3000 lux (a measure of brightness over a certain area) while the desk lamp is 1500 lux. However, they offer a similar amount of brightness. The difference in lux is due to the distance that the power needs to travel up the lamp.

Show your true colors with 95 CRI.

Color Rendering Index (CRI) measures the ability of a light to show true colors as compared to the sun on a scale of one to 100. The Cricut Bright 360 has a 95 CRI which puts it pretty close to sunlight.

The lamp base is heavy, so you can adjust the lamp as you please without worrying about it tipping over. There are four points of articulation and so the light can be placed at just about any angle and any spot the arm can reach. I find the lamp easy to adjust even with just a finger or two, and it stays just the way you put it.

There are two sliding switches. The top one lets you adjust the color from a cool white to a warm white. The lower switch is a dimmer that slides up to 3000 lux (or 1500 lux for the desk lamp). The light shines evenly over a four-foot square area, giving you plenty of room to work. I'm pretty sensitive to light and glare but I find the Cricut Bright 360 quite comfortable to use.

Easily adjust the lamp into any position you can think of.

I also like the Cricut Brightpad Go, but I tend to prefer top-down lighting like the Cricut Bright 360 for most things I do. You could use both at once for a "light sandwich" if you want to see it all.

While the Cricut Bright 360 is intended for crafting and other close-up tasks, it can also be used to add light to a specified area for photographs without the harshness of a flash. You can also use it to brighten up your face for video calls or videography; for softer indirect light, try bouncing the light off of a wall or bounce card (even a white poster board).

The bulbs are not replaceable, but you shouldn't need to anyway. The thousands of LED bulbs inside should last up to 40,000 hours. No part of the lamp ever gets hot to the touch.

Cricut Bright 360: What's not good