Crowds flock to the opening of Apple's new Wuhan store

Apple has today opened its new Wuhan store in Hubei Province, China, and huge crowds flocked to see the opening.

Apple's first store in Hubei Province is located in the Wuhan International Plaza Shopping Center, and despite being a mall store features some of Apple's latest and greatest retail design elements. From Apple:

Featuring many of Apple's latest design elements, the Apple Wuhan Store is the first retail store in China to set up an exclusive Apple Pickup area, making it easier for customers to pick up products ordered online. The tables on either side of the Apple Pickup pickup area are used to host free Today at Apple classes. Courses include photography, videography, art and design, music, programming, and more to provide participants with inspiration and impart practical skills. The new space offers customers a closer experience, allowing them to further unleash their passion and explore the products they love.

The store is adorned with granite floors and wood-paneled walls and features the customary glass front that marks out Apple stores across the world.

Posts on Chinese social media reveal that huge crowds flocked to the store to see its opening. Customers queued in their hundreds to be the first across the threshold, and to get hands-on with Apple's latest products like its best iPhone, the iPhone 13, iPads, Macs, and more.