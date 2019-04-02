Way back in 2014 a little game known as Cuphead was announced to the general public. While it would not be released until 2017, the excitement around this little indy title was immediate and palpable. On visual style alone, Cuphead garnered a large following before it was even playable. Recently it was announced that Cuphead would be coming to the Nintendo Switch. If you are curious about this unique game, here's what you need to know. $20 at Nintendo

What is it?

In the simplest terms, Cuphead is a run and gun shooter. However, what makes it so interesting is less about gameplay and more about the art style. Taking all of its cues from cartoons of the 1930's Cuphead has absolutely stunning graphics that make it stand out completely. Every moment of the game looks as if it was hand painted on animation cells way back in the '20s or '40s. While there have been other games to adopt an animated style, I personally believe that none have done it quite so well or with such success. In short, it is an absolutely gorgeous game. What about the gameplay?

Anyone who is familiar with the games of the eight-bit era will feel immediately at home in the world of Cuphead. This game is fast paced and very difficult. You will move from running and gunning down waves of enemies to epic well-designed boss battles. Despite how brutal the game can be at times there are rules and it never feels unfair. Just like so many games of the 80's you will have to burn a few lives in order to learn the patterns and tells of a boss in order to finally come back and put them in their place.

Another great addition to the mechanics of this game is that you don't have to go it alone if you don't want to. If you have a friend that is interested in taking on this tough but incredibly fun game you can play cooperatively. One of you can play as the titular character while the other can play as Mugman. When can you have it?

If you are super stoked to get your mitts on Cuphead for your Nintendo Switch, you can rest easy because the release date is just around the corner. You only have to keep yourself distracted until April 18 and then you can jump right into this awesome game for only $20! I played a ton of Cuphead when it was initially released and I have to say that I enjoyed it so much that I will definitely be picking up a second copy so I can play it on my Nintendo Switch. If it looks even the slightest bit interesting to you, I would suggest that do yourself a favor and buy it.

Get the game Cuphead The run-and-gun shooter makes its way to the Switch. Cuphead combines a unique art style and challenging gameplay to create an unforgettable adventure. Now, on the Nintendo Switch, that adventure can come with you wherever you go. $20 at Nintndo