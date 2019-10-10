According to Heid, while Apple's reach makes the company itself a target, it also means it's more likely to be used by the specific groups hackers want to prey on.

"Because there's more people using it there's going to be more people seeking to attack it," Heid said.

In the case of the cyberattacks on that appear to have targeted Uighur Muslims, hackers apparently wanted to surveil a specific group — the fact that they were iPhone users put Apple in hacker's sights, too.