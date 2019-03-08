There is something magically exciting about the idea of mechs. From modern interpretations like Pacific Rim and earlier versions like Robotech, Gundam, and even Mazinger Z, mechs have been irrevocably enticing to a specific group of people. If you are one of those people and you also happen to own a Nintendo Switch you had better get ready. The ven diagram of mechs and Nintendo Switch are about to collide in Daemon X Machina. $60 at Amazon

What is it? Daemon X Machina is a mech-centric action game coming to the Nintendo Switch this year. If you have been aching to pilot your very own combat robot on your Nintendo Switch, you don't have all that long to wait. In Daemon X Machina you will play as a mech pilot living on a planted that was left devastated when the moon crashed into it. As if the collision of celestial bodies wasn't bad enough, it seems that the event released a strange energy that caused all the artificial intelligence on the planet to go rogue.

You are a member of the Outers, a team of mech pilots. It is up to you to defend all of humanity against the rogue AI that would love nothing more than to see all of humanity wiped out. You won't be going into this war empty-handed, however. It seems that the very same energy that turn AI on humanity gave you and your team special powers and you also have your trusty battle mechs to help turn the tide of the war. Who's making it? Daemon X Machina is being developed and unleashed on the Switch-owning public by Marvelous. This Japanese developer has been plugging away making games since 2011. While many of their titles have clearly been designed with the Japanese market in mind, you may know them from titles like Monster Hunter Stories which originally came out on the 3DS or the sexy beat em' up series Senran Kagura.

Just a quick glance and the history of releases coming from Marvelous will tell you that they clearly like developing titles for handheld devices. Hopefully, all this experience in the world of diminutive gaming means that they will be able to deliver a fantastic mech experience on the Nintendo Switch. What is the gameplay like? It looks like Daemon X Machina is going to lean fairly heavily on the hack and slash experience. Combat is going to be fast and furious. So if you are looking for a deep roleplaying mech experience this might not be exactly the title you have been hoping for. As a mech pilot, you will pretty much be spending your time in one of two places. You will spend time in your hanger customizing your mech in a multitude of ways. From upgrades to custom paint jobs, you will be able to make your bot yours and yours alone. Once you have your mech just the way you like it, it's time to put all that work at risk by taking it out onto the field. There you will battle giant mechanized AI monstrosities or other mech pilots. As parts begin to fly, you will be able to scavenge for parts to use against your enemies in order to win the day.