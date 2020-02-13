What you need to know
- Respected display calibrator and reviewer Vincent Teoh turned his attentions to Pro Display XDR.
- He compared it with Sony's $43,000 BVM-HX310.
- The result wasn't great for Apple.
There haven't been all that many reviews of Apple's Pro Display XDR. We've seen the odd one, but not many. Now we have another to add to the mix, and it's the one person I've been hoping would get around to Pro Display XDR – display calibrator and reviewer Vincent Teoh.
Teoh has a great YouTube channel where he reviews displays and TVs, with technical analysis married with more subjective reporting. So when he turned his attention to Pro Display XDR I knew things could get interesting. And that's exactly what happened when Teoh compared the display with Sony's $43,000 monitor.
At first, you might think that's unfair. Pro Display XDR might be costly at $4,999, but it's a fraction of the cost of Sony's own reference monitor. But this is the same monitor Apple called out at WWDC when it first announced Pro Display XDR. And it made a big song and dance about the new screen being "the world's best pro display". So, is it?
Well, not according to this review.
Teoh takes us through the display's specifications and even shows us exactly where the 576 local dimming zones are. He uses professional grading equipment to see just how the display's color, contrast, and brightness performs, too. There are highlights, if you pardon the pun. But there aren't enough of them to suggest that this is a real alternative for professional color graders.
But what if you're a YouTuber who wants a display that will let them create HDR content on a relatively small budget? That's a different story.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
AquaTech introduces the AxisGO iPhone 11 water housing
What's the point in having great cameras if you can't take them way underwater?
Apple Watch might one day have replaceable modules
A newly published Apple patent has revealed how Apple could one day offer users the option to swap and replace modules on their Apple Watch to change its functionality.
How to sign-up and play Xbox Project xCloud Preview tests on iOS
Microsoft takes Xbox on-the-go with Project xCloud, its upcoming game-streaming service. Here's what you need to know so far about ongoing public tests, under the Project xCloud Preview.
Who needs love when you have these awesome Nintendo Switch games?
If Valentine's Day is your least favorite holiday, here are some games to play to make you forget that it exists.