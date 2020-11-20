Keyboards are rather subjective, because in the end, it all comes down to personal preference. While a lot of Apple users may stick with the Magic Keyboard or the scissor-switch keyboards on new MacBooks, I much prefer mechanical keyboards. I like to hear myself type, and I enjoy the feel of each key press before the keystroke registers with the computer. I've been on quite a mechanical keyboard kick lately (it's not stopping anytime soon), so I managed to pick up a Das Keyboard 4 Professional. It was on my list of boards to check out because of high praise from some of my colleagues, and while it's a professional board, it has some flaws that prevent it from being one of my favorites. Save big on these VPN services ahead of Black Friday

A German engineered mechanical keyboard Das Keyboard 4 Professional for Mac: What I like

I like my mechanical keyboards to not feel like cheap toys, and the Das Keyboard 4 Professional fits that bill. It has an anodized aluminum top panel that looks sleek and professional, and overall, it has quite a bit of heft to it. It comes with a magnetic footbar that easily attaches to the bottom of the board, giving it a very slight angle. The footbar also doubles as a ruler, because why not? The Das Keyboard 4 Professional lives up to the "professional" in its name. This looks like the kind of keyboard that you would find in a professional office setting, and that's exactly what I think of when I see the keyboard at my desk. There are absolutely no backlight options, even plain white, so this is a great keyboard to use during the day, and when you have lights on. Because when you're in the dark, you're going to need to rely on your touch-typing skills to use this. Das Keyboards gives you two switch options when purchasing the board: Cherry MX Brown or Blue. Cherry MX Blues require the most actuation force to press a switch down before it registers, and has a further travel distance. The sound of Blues is also the loudest. The Cherry MX Browns use less force and have less travel distance before a keystroke registers, and they are more tactile and quiet compared to the Blues. The keyboard I have is using Cherry MX Brown, but when compared to Gateron Browns on my Keychron K1 V4 and Keychron K2 V2, they feel scratchier. Cherry switches are created by Cherry GmbH, which is based in Germany. Cherry MX switches are very well-known among keyboard enthusiasts, but nowadays, there are many Cherry MX clones available as well, such as Gateron, Kailh, and more. Cherry MX and all of the clones use the + style stem, allowing for wide range of customizability options when it comes to keycaps.

One of the nicest things about the Das Keyboard 4 Professional is the oversized volume knob in the upper right corner, above the number pad. This knob makes it super easy to adjust your Mac's audio volume, and each "click" as you turn represents one level. There are also media playback buttons in this area, as well as a mute button. To top it all off, there is a button that lets you quickly shut down your computer. I'm used to mechanical keyboards coming with cheaper ABS keycaps, but the Das Keyboard 4 Professional comes with UV hard coat-protected keycaps, which feel premium and have a nice texture to them. They don't get shiny, even with hours of use, and the legends won't fade.

You also get a speedy USB 3.0 hub built-in to the keyboard itself, and it's powered with just the single, 6.5-foot cable that is attached to the keyboard. If you've found yourself needing more USB ports to use with your Mac, then this keyboard helps you out with that. However, if you want to take full advantage of the Das Keyboard 4 Professional's USB 3.0 hub, you will need to plug the keyboard in to a USB 3.0 hub. If you're using the Das Keyboard 4 Professional through a USB 2.0 port or hub, then you may not get the full performance of the keyboard's USB hub. It's just not my cup of tea Das Keyboard 4 Professional for Mac: What I don't like

In my testing of the keyboard, my backspace key has developed a loud squeak, which seems to be due to the stabilizer bar underneath the keycap not being lubricated enough. I did a bit of Googling, and this seems to be a common enough issue with Das Keyboards that they have a video on how to fix the problem. However, the solution to the problem requires having some white lithium grease or a synthetic grease lubricant handy, which I do not. So until I get some lubricant, the backspace key will continue to squeak and drive me utterly insane. Considering that I have only had the keyboard for a few weeks, this is not the kind of quality I'd expect from a keyboard that costs this much. My Keychrons have had zero squeaky key issues and I use them daily. I am also not a fan of the lack of backlighting and shine-through keycaps. This is just my personal preference though, as some people may prefer to have no backlight. However, it makes it hard to use this keyboard when I'm working at night, because I admit I'm not the best touch typist. The footbar ruler also only provides so much of an incline to type with. I much prefer kick-out feet that can also provide two different degrees of inclination, such as on my Keychron K2. I'm also a bit surprised that the Das Keyboard 4 Professional does not come with a wrist rest. Lastly, the cable for the Das Keyboard 4 Professional is not removable, so you won't be able to use fancy custom cables with this board. The competition If you want a professional mechanical keyboard, I would also consider taking a look at the Matias Tactile Pro Keyboard for Mac. It has quiet and tactile keys, and even uses the same key switch technology (Alps) that Apple used in the original Apple Extended Keyboard. The function keys let you easily control screen brightness, audio playback, and more. Das Keyboard 4 Professional for Mac: Should you buy