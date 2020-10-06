dbrand has solidified itself as the go-to company for iPhone, iPad, and Mac skins over the years. It's also expanded over the years to add its own cases and screen protectors to the mix. Every once in a while, the company will launch a collection of skins with a particular theme. From its Teardown collection in partnership with JerryRigEverything to its (not) Animal Crossing limited edition series, the company is known for dropping some truly unique skins throughout the year.

All the colors dbrand Pastels skin Eight satisfying colors to add to your Apple devices. dbrand's new special edition Pastels drop brings colorful minimalism to your iPhone, iPad, MacBook Pro, Apple Watch, and more. From $15 at dbrand

Its latest special edition drop is Pastels, a collection of eight different pastel colors for a range of Apple devices. I've been using the Red Sunset skin on my iPhone 11 Pro and the Sky Blue skin of my 13-inch MacBook Pro for about a month now and, as someone who has never used skin on anything in their life, am really impressed with how these have held up. 14 early Prime Day deals available right now! The Pastels collection is offered in eight satisfying colors: Sunset Red

Sunrise Orange

Mellow Yellow

Seafood Green

Sky Blue

Kind of Purple

Off Pink

Pastel Black At the time of this review, dbrand currently offers its Pastels collection for the following Apple products, though exact availability can depend on the generation you have: iPhone

iPad

MacBook Pro

AirPods

Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro

Smart Keyboard Folio

Installing the skins

Applying a skin when you haven't done it before can be a stressful experience. Thankfully, dbrand makes this process a little less of a stress-fest with online instructions. My wife and I didn't mess up any of the installs we did, a far departure from the many times that I've messed up screen protector installs (air bubbles will be the death of me). We did have one instance of bubbles forming on one of the skins. My wife used the pink skin, which is technically designed for the 13-inch MacBook Pro, on her MacBook Air. I'm not sure why dbrand hasn't made a skin specifically for the MacBook Air yet, but it caused us to experiment. It actually fit perfectly and worked for about two weeks, but then she noticed some bubbles forming near the Apple logo in the center of the laptop. They weren't huge, but they were noticeable.

She replaced the pink with the purple, and we're keeping an eye on it. Since the skins I tested weren't technically made for the MacBook Air, I can't point to this as a real issue, but the design of the lid on the MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro seems so comparable that I thought it was worth mentioning. It has been working great with no issues for a few weeks now, so I'd chalk that up to not following the proper installation instructions and our cheating by putting it on a laptop it wasn't designed for. These skins are subtle yet satisfying

We've had these skins installed on our MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro as well as my iPhone 11 Pro for about a month now, and they have held up great. Each one still looks brand new, and we've experienced no bubbling, staining, or peeling issues. While I am generally not someone who likes to apply skins to my Apple products (I even struggle to put a case on my iPhone), these Pastels skins bring some subtle but appealing colors to your phone, laptop, or tablet.

Removing the skins was also something I was worried about. For anyone who has pulled a sticker off of anything, we all have experienced it tearing itself apart and ending up with fifty sticky strips to try and pry off of something. Once again, dbrand has ensured that removing a skin is a smooth process with the 3M adhesive they use. You do have to give it a little muscle as it is made to stay on your device, but it stayed together coming off and left absolutely no residue. The Grip case

If you are still hesitant to apply a skin to your iPhone, dbrand also offers a protective Grip case that is made for applying one of its skins to it instead of your phone. It's definitely bulkier than your typical Apple silicone case, but if you're looking for a case with a ton of protection with the ability to personalize it, it's a great option. If dbrand's Grip case isn't your thing, check out some of the Best iPhone 11 Pro Cases in 2020. Keep in mind, however, that you won't be able to use their Pastels or any other of their skins with another brand's case. A special collection from dbrand The Pastels special edition drop from dbrand is a unique collection that brings several interesting and poppy colors to your iPhone, iPad, or MacBook Pro. From around $15 for the iPhone all the way up to around $50 for the MacBook Pros, they are on the more premium end of pricing. That price is, however, completely justified in the quality you are getting from these skins. The Pastels collection is just another reminder that dbrand continues to solidify itself as the go-to place for bringing your own flavor to all of your tech.

