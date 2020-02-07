A message sent to Apple employees in China seems to suggest that a decision on whether to reopen Apple's China retail stores will be made next week.

According to MacGeneration, Deirdre O'Brien sent a letter to employees stating:

We are working toward reopening Apple's Corporate Offices and Contact Centers in China next week. We recognize that personal movement and travel restrictions are ongoing and schools are closed in many places, and managers will be working with their teams to offer additional support. You will receive a follow up communication shortly with more information.

With regards to Retail stores she said:

Apple's Retail Stores are actively working to reopen at a date that will be determined next week. Additional cleaning, health protocols and local restrictions around public spaces will factor into this decision. Retail teams will receive updates from their managers on the opening date for their store and on other supportive steps we are taking.

Currently, store websites note that they will be closed until February 9, with plans to reopen on February 10.