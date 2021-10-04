Fortune has published this year's list of the 50 "Most Powerful Women" and Apple has two executives that have made the list.

Both Deirdre O'Brien, Apple's Senior Vice President of Retail and People, and Lisa Jackson, the company's Vice President of Environment, Policy and Social Initiatives, made the list this year.

O'Brien came in at 27th on the list. Her biography on the site touches on her impact with the company's adoption of remote work and shifting its retail strategy during the pandemic: