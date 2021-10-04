What you need to know
Fortune has published this year's list of the 50 "Most Powerful Women" and Apple has two executives that have made the list.
Both Deirdre O'Brien, Apple's Senior Vice President of Retail and People, and Lisa Jackson, the company's Vice President of Environment, Policy and Social Initiatives, made the list this year.
O'Brien came in at 27th on the list. Her biography on the site touches on her impact with the company's adoption of remote work and shifting its retail strategy during the pandemic:
O'Brien's responsibilities touch 147,000 employees and millions of consumers. She helped formulate Apple's return-to-work plans and is evolving its physical store strategy, including adding express counters where shoppers can pick up online orders and launching an in-store project to help mentor young creatives.
Jackson came in at 33rd on the list. Her bio points to the executive's impact with sustainability in the company, from its large-scale restoration projects to the packaging of its products.
While critics still contend Apple's products directly result in environmental damage, under Jackson's leadership the tech giant reported a 10% drop in its carbon footprint from 2019 to the end of 2020. Jackson took charge of a new $200 million Restore Fund in April, which aims to invest in forestry projects that remove at least 1 million metric tons of carbon dioxide annually, while earning a profit for investors. She also helped drive Apple's ability to ship all newly released iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches, and MacBooks with 90% fiber packaging in fiscal year 2020 in an effort to close in on the company's commitment to eliminate all plastics from product packaging by 2025.
You can check out the entire "Most Powerful Women" list on the Fortune website.
