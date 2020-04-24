What you need to know
- Demolition work is underway at the site of Apple's rumored new Vancouver store.
- The iconic glass dome of the CF Pacific Centre is on its way out.
- A stunning new pavilion might be home to Apple's next retail store in the city.
Demolition is about to start on the glass dome of the CF Pacific Centre in Vancouver, paving the way for what's rumored to be a stunning new Apple Store.
As reported by DailyHive:
A landmark structure at CF Pacific Centre that acts as the centrepiece of a public plaza in downtown Vancouver is in the process of being demolished.
The rotunda glass dome at the northeast corner of the intersection of West Georgia Street and Howe Street, just across from the Vancouver Art Gallery, is in the process of coming down, a spokesperson with Cadillac Fairview (CF) confirmed with Daily Hive.
As per previous DH reports, this site is rumored to be the location for a new flagship Apple store in the city, likely replacing Apple's current Apple Pacific Centre store. Whilst the next tenant for the location has not been confirmed, Daily Hives states that sources have told them "this is indeed an Apple store" set to replace its current Pacific Centre location.
Above: The Pacific Centre's dome is about to make way for Apple
The new design (pictured) will reportedly feature a double-height glass facade, a metal cantilevered roof, limestone cladding, and more. The design concepts are reminiscent of Apple's Michigan Avenue store in Chicago. The report notes that Apple has been looking for a new flagship location in Vancouver for 15 years, and its new store is designed by Perkins + Will Architects.
Apple prides itself on the unique, eye-catching design of its retail stores, and internally trumpets them as its most important retail product. The stunning design concept shown here certainly looks like a nice upgrade on the current building. What do you think? Let us know in the comments!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
'Defending Jacob' starring Chris Evans is now available on Apple TV+
Apple TV+s new series 'Defending Jacob is now available!
Review: iPhone SE (2020) is so much iPhone for so little bones
The iPhone SE (2020) is the lowest-price iPhone since the original iPhone SE. How does it compare with the iPhone of four years ago? How about the iPhone 11 Pro? Let's find out.
Apple says bands attached to Apple Watches sent for service won't come back
If you're sending an Apple Watch off for service, make sure to remove its band first. Unless you never want to see it again, of course.
Keep that iPhone XS juiced up for the long haul
When you have a beautiful high-tech phone like the iPhone XS, you tend to use it a lot - sometimes a whole heck of a lot! There's nothing more frustrating than a fast-draining battery, so you may need a good battery case to keep your iPhone powered up throughout the day.