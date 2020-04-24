Demolition is about to start on the glass dome of the CF Pacific Centre in Vancouver, paving the way for what's rumored to be a stunning new Apple Store.

As reported by DailyHive:

A landmark structure at CF Pacific Centre that acts as the centrepiece of a public plaza in downtown Vancouver is in the process of being demolished. The rotunda glass dome at the northeast corner of the intersection of West Georgia Street and Howe Street, just across from the Vancouver Art Gallery, is in the process of coming down, a spokesperson with Cadillac Fairview (CF) confirmed with Daily Hive.

As per previous DH reports, this site is rumored to be the location for a new flagship Apple store in the city, likely replacing Apple's current Apple Pacific Centre store. Whilst the next tenant for the location has not been confirmed, Daily Hives states that sources have told them "this is indeed an Apple store" set to replace its current Pacific Centre location.