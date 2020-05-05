What you need to know
- Apple is suing Corellium for illegally recreating iOS software.
- Its tool can help users run a virtual copy of iOS.
- The Department of Justice has just waded into the case, but it's unclear why.
The Department of Justice has asked Apple to delayed its request for a deposition of Corellium's cofounder.
As reported by Forbes Apple is suing Corellium over its software, which lets users create a virtual version of iOS "for security and functionality testing."
Now, the Department of Justice has intervened in the case:
In the latest of the case's twists, the DOJ has asked that Apple's request for the deposition of Corellium cofounder Chris Wade be delayed, but hasn't openly stated why. The government says it wants to know what evidence Apple is planning on presenting before its lawyers question Wade.
In court filings, Apple said that its evidence "includes photographs Apple obtained" which "reveal highly sensitive information about sources and methods related to Apple's internal investigation." According to Forbes, Apple is happy to hand this over but has asked for assurance about confidentiality, which the government has not provided.
Apple's lawyers stated in a court filing:
"Apple and the court still do not know whether the government has an actual interest in this action. The government has provided no compelling reason, much less any evidence, to justify the unfair prejudice that would befall Apple as it prepares for dispositive motions and trial."
There is no clear indication as to what the evidence is, or why the government wants to see it. Apparently, Corellium had previously raised "national security concerns", and the judge in the case had asked by the government had not appeared in relation to them. According to Corellium's lawyer, Apple was going "down a rabbit hole" and claimed that "Corellium and its employees have always done the right thing."
