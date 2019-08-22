For the past few years, Apple has offered a coffee table book called Designed by Apple in California. Sometime in the past few weeks, however, that book has mysteriously disappeared from Apple's online store in the U.S.

First pointed out by 9to5Mac, a link to purchase the book now leads to an error page. The book has apparently been out of stock for a while and it appears that Apple has no intention of printing more copies.

In typical Apple fashion, the book was offered in two sizes and featured an incredibly minimal design.