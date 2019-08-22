What you need to know
- Apple's Designed by Apple in California book is no longer available from the company's online store in the U.S.
- It's unclear if stock will be replenished.
- You can still purchase the book through some Apple online stores across the world.
For the past few years, Apple has offered a coffee table book called Designed by Apple in California. Sometime in the past few weeks, however, that book has mysteriously disappeared from Apple's online store in the U.S.
First pointed out by 9to5Mac, a link to purchase the book now leads to an error page. The book has apparently been out of stock for a while and it appears that Apple has no intention of printing more copies.
In typical Apple fashion, the book was offered in two sizes and featured an incredibly minimal design.
Designed by Apple in California chronicles 20 years of Apple design through 450 photographs of our products and the processes used to make them. A visual history spanning iMac to Apple Pencil, this hardcover volume is both a testament and a tribute to the meticulous processes of design, engineering, and manufacturing that are singularly Apple.
Since the book was first released in 2016, perhaps Apple is planning to release a second volume that's updated with Apple's latest products. The book is apparently available in some of Apple's online stores around the world, including in the U.K.
We got our hands on a copy of Designed by Apple in California after its release, and we actually reviewed it.
That's the simple truth of Designed by Apple in California. It collects and catalogs the products willed into the world by Steve Jobs, Jony Ive, and the team they assembled in Cupertino. It's a collaboration that meant everything to those involved and one that changed both our collective culture and many of our lives. It made computing ever more personal, ever more beautiful, and ever more mainstream.
Although the book is no longer available to purchase from Apple's online store in the U.S., you can still take a peek inside by going to this landing page.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.