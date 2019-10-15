After months of waiting, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition has finally released on Nintendo Switch. The game initially released back in 2015 on Playstation 4, Xbox One, and PC, but now you can get the full game plus all previous DLC with the Switch version. Of course, the Switch doesn't have the graphics capacity of these other platforms, so the game doesn't look as pretty. However, you trade graphics for the ability to play this game anywhere or anytime. Many people have loudly criticized the drop in graphics and fps, claiming that the Switch version isn't worth your time or money. However, user scores on Metacritic have easily shown that many Switch gamers are still happy to have the game on their handhelds. It really comes down to a trade-off. If you're trying to decide whether or not to purchase this game on Switch, you'll need to ask yourself, do I want to pay for graphics, or do I want to pay for portability? If you want portability, grab the Switch version. If the graphics are going to bother you, go for the PS4, Xbox One, or PC versions. More: The Witcher 3 for Nintendo Switch: Everything You Need To Know First impressions

Like many other Switch gamers, I ran to the store bright and early this morning and grabbed myself a copy of The Witcher 3. I've only played through the opening tutorial section of the game. However, it's easy to see that the graphics have a severe downgrade. The thing is, I've loved being able to bring this epic game around with me from room to room. I even had an errand to run this morning, and I was able to take the game with me and play during downtime. Until then, you can see what fellow gamers are saying about the Switch version. I haven't gotten very far in the game, but the frame rate has not been a huge issue for me yet. I'll have to see if that changes when I come across an intense battle. I'll be writing up my official review for this game sometime this week and will give more information on how well it runs. Player reviews There have been mixed reports on Metacritic with the majority of users giving The Witcher 3 for Nintendo Switch favorable scores. Here's what other gamers are saying about this game:

Well, that's all for now. I've got people to track and lots of land to travel in Witcher 3. Check back later this week for my full review of this game. What do you think? What do you think about the Switch version of The Witcher 3? Are you planning on getting a copy? Tell us about it below.

