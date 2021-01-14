Truly wireless headphones and smartwatches are continuing to experience fast growth. In a new report, Counterpoint Research believes that the truly wireless headphone industry will grow 83% to 238 million units this year. Senior analyst Liz Lee says that the continued trend from smartphone manufacturers to remove the headphone jack from phones and earbuds from phone boxes is driving the adoption of truly wireless headphones.

"The trend around removing jacks and earphones from devices and boxes is becoming a big driver for TWS segment growth. It also helps that mobile media consumption continues to grow, making TWS the next must-have accessory."

Senior analyst Sujeong Lim says that the pandemic has caused an increase in consumer's focus on health and fitness which will continue to drive smartwatch growth.