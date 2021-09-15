Despite the space vacated by the notch, iPhone 13 has no battery percentage

Despite hopes that a smaller notch would mean more space for it, iPhone 13 will not display a battery percentage. And that's a real bummer.

The new iPhones all have a smaller notch that should allow for Apple's iOS to display a battery percentage at all times. And while it does appear that there is space, the Xcode Simulator suggests that even on an iPhone 13 Pro Max, Apple isn't giving us what we want. iPhone 13 Pro Max might be the best iPhone ever made — but it's still missing a feature many would love to see.

According to the Xcode Simulator, even though there’s enough space on iPhone 13 Pro Max, it still doesn’t show the battery percentage #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/TOc7mz48EL — Apple Software Updates (@AppleSWUpdates) September 14, 2021

Apple does provide an option to enable a battery percentage reading on iPhones that don't have a notch, and the notch is so big on existing devices that it's easy to see why it might not be an option there. But with the notch shrinking many had hoped — and maybe assumed — that Apple would bring that particular feature back.

That disappointment aside, the new iPhones will surely be popular. They'll be available for pre-order this coming Friday, September 17, and then go on sale next Friday, September 24. The new iPad and iPad mini will go on sale the same day, while the refreshed Apple Watch Series 7 will arrive later this fall. Apple hasn't told anyone when that will actually be, however.