Crossy Road Castle is a 2D multiplayer platformer that will ditch dangerous roads and cars and challenge players to traverse up an endless tower of randomly generate rooms.

It's been five years since Crossy Road was released on iOS. Since then, the Frogger-style game has become a worldwide phenomenon, capturing young minds thanks to its charming graphics and addictive gameplay. Now, the Australian developer is back with another Crossy Road title, and it's heading to Apple Arcade .

Get ready for some serious fun with family and friends! Crossy Road Castle is launching soon on Apple Arcade 👀 🐔🦆🦄🐈 @AppleArcade #AppleArcade #CrossyRoadCastle #CrossyRoad #HipsterWhale pic.twitter.com/0NGtMwJXxo

According to GameStop, the game will dynamically change depending on how many players there are. If you're playing solo, for example, Crossy Road Castle won't present players with any obstacles that require more than one player.

The new title supports up to 4 players locally and takes advantage of Apple Arcade's multi-device functionality, meaning you can play on an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV. Crossy Road Castle also takes advantage of Apple Arcade's support for third-party controllers, including the Xbox Wireless Controller.

Crossy Road Castle is exclusive to Apple Arcade and is coming to the platform soon. Like other Apple Arcade titles, the game will feature no in-app purchases or advertisements.

