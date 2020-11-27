A developer has already virtualized Windows on Apple silicon

While it is currently not officially supported by Microsoft, a developer has successfully virtualized the ARM version of Windows on an Apple silicon-based Mac. As reported by The 8-Bit, Alexandar Graf posted on Twitter that he was able to accomplish the feat using the QEMU virtualizer.

Who said Windows wouldn't run well on #AppleSilicon? It's pretty snappy here 😁.

While it is worth noting Graf specifically got the ARM version of Windows working and not the x86 version, the developer did say that the Windows ARM version can also run x86 applications.

Demand for Windows on Apple silicon is high and Apple's own Craig Federighi recently said that it is in Microsoft's court to support it.

If you want to check out Graf's method for enabled Windows ARM on Apple silicon, you can read his reference information here.