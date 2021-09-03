What you need to know
- Rogue Amoeba has a new version of its Fission app.
- However, the developer says it is pulling the software from the Mac App Store.
- It says the marketplace is "beset with issues" and not a viable channel of distribution.
Developer Rogue Amoeba says the latest version of its Fission app will not be available on the Mac App Store, and that it is withdrawing from the marketplace.
In a release Thursday the developer stated:
As of today's release, Fission is no longer being sold via the Mac App Store. If you're a new user looking to purchase Fission, you can do so directly through our site. That's now the exclusive place to purchase a license for Fission.
The developer assured customers who had bought its app on the App Store would be transitioned for free to its directly distributed version. Rogue Amoeba had some strong words for Apple as to why it was moving away:
For almost twenty years, we've sold our software directly to our customers via our online store. Our fast and secure purchase process has served our customers very well. Since the Mac App Store opened in 2011, we've also experimented there. However, despite a decade of feedback from countless developers and users, Apple has made scant few changes and the store remains beset with issues. When you couple the many shortcomings and issues with Apple's restrictive policies that preclude most of our software from appearing there, the Mac App Store is clearly a poor fit for us. With the removal of Fission, we no longer have any products in the Mac App Store.
The company said it would keep evaluating the App Store as a possibility, not ruling out a return, but says that at present "it is simply not a viable distribution channel for us."
