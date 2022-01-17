Apple App Store Awards 2021 HeroSource: Apple

What you need to know

  • Developers are now able to submit a claim from Apple's $100 million lawsuit settlement.
  • Eligible developers can receive payment as little as $250 or as much as $30,000.

If you're an App Store developer, you might be eligible for a payment from Apple as high as $30,000.

As reported from MacRumors, the website that allows developers to submit a claim for the recent $100 million lawsuit settlement from Apple is now live.

The settlement, which is part of the "Small Developer Assistance Fund," is eligible for developers who meet the following criteria:

  • Was sold for a non-zero price;
  • Was sold via Apple's iOS App Store between 2015 and 2021; and
  • Earned, together with any other iOS applications or in-app products (including subscriptions) sold through all of your associated developer accounts, proceeds equal to or less than $1,000,000.00 through the App Store U.S. storefront in every calendar year from 2015 to 2021 in which you had a developer account.

There are about 67,000 developers who are eligible for the settlement. Those that earned less than $100 could receive at least $250, and those who earned $1,000,000 could receive $30,000. As previously reported, the payments will break down as follows:

  • 51% will get a minimum payment of $250
  • 23% will get a minimum payment of $500
  • 11% will get a minimum payment of $1,000
  • 4% will get a minimum payment of $1,500
  • 6% will get a minimum payment of $2,000
  • 2% will get a minimum payment of $3,500
  • 2% will get a minimum payment of $ 5,000
  • 1% will get a minimum payment of $10,000
  • 1% will get a minimum payment of $20,000
  • 1% will get a minimum payment of $30,000

Developers who wish to exclude themselves from the settlement still have until March 21 to do so.

