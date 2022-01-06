Developers can now track the performance of their in-app events.

In a news update posted to the Apple Developer website, the company has announced that developers now have access to analytics for their in-app events in App Store Connect. Some of the metrics available include "event page views, reminder and notification data, and the number of downloads and redownloads that were driven by your in-app events."

App Analytics in App Store Connect helps you see how people discover and engage with your apps. You can now view information about your in-app events, including event page views, reminder and notification data, and the number of downloads and redownloads that were driven by your in-app events. Each metric can be viewed by territory, source type, device, and more, so you can understand how your in-app events are influencing your apps' growth and success.

Apple launched in-app events with iOS 15. The feature provides developers with a way to create events within their apps and showcase them in the App Store.

In-app events are timely events within apps and games — such as game competitions, movie premieres, livestreamed experiences, and more. Customers can discover your in-app events right on the App Store on iOS and iPadOS, giving you an entirely new way to showcase your events and expand their reach — whether you'd like to reach new users, keep your current users informed, or reconnect with previous users.

Developers can learn more about App Analytics and In-app events on the Apple Developer website.