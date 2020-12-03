What you need to know
- Apple is now accepting applications to the App Store Small Business Program.
Apple has today begun accepting applications to the App Store Small Business Program. Those looking to take part can learn more about the program and sign up over on the Apple developer website.
The program allows developers earning less than $1 million per year to enjoy a reduction on App Store fees – they will pay Apple 15% rather than the standard 30% that has been in place since the App Store began.
Enrollment is now open for the new App Store Small Business Program, designed to accelerate innovation and help propel your small business forward. Featuring a reduced commission rate of 15% on paid apps and in-app purchases, this program helps you invest more resources into your business so you can continue building great apps. The vast majority of developers on the App Store who sell digital goods and services are eligible — simply complete a short enrollment form.
Apple also points out that developers must provide details for all of their developer accounts to allow it to confirm they are eligible for the reduction in rates, however.
The App Store Small Business Program is intended for small businesses and individual developers. If your organization controls other Apple Developer Program accounts or is controlled by another account that sells digital goods and services on the App Store, the collective proceeds from these related organizations must not exceed the 1 million USD threshold in order to qualify for the program.
Anyone wanting to join the App Store Small Business Program must apply by 10 a.m. PST on December 18 for the new rates to come into action by the new year.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
OmniFocus 3.11 for Mac brings iOS widgets to macOS Big Sur
Now you can see your tasks from Notification Center without having to open OmniFocus.
Apple VP Deirdre O’Brien talks adjusting Apple Retail during the pandemic
O'Brien talked about the company's experience in adapting its business to the pandemic at the Fortune Brainstorm Tech virtual conference.
Julianna Margulies, star of 'The Good Wife,' signs on to 'The Morning Show'
Margulies, who has earned nominations for 10 Emmy Awards and 12 Golden Globe Awards, will star alongside Witherspoon and Aniston.
Transfer all your photos and flies to your Mac using these USB-C adapters!
MacBooks only have USB-C ports, meaning you can't just stick your SD card into the computer without a USB-C card reader. Not sure where to start? Here are the best ones.