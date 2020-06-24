Apple has announced a new update to its TestFlight software, as WWDC 2020 keeps rolling.

In a Developer news update yesterday Apple stated:

You can now add up to 100 internal testers (users with access to your team's content in App Store Connect) to quickly test beta builds as you iterate on your app. Additionally, you can now submit apps built with Xcode 12 beta using the SDK for iOS 14 beta, tvOS 14 beta, and watchOS 7 beta for internal testing, with support for the following: Hotspot Configuration on watchOS

Access WiFi Information on watchOS

Extended Virtual Addressing on iOS and tvOS

User Management on tvOS

Siri on tvOS

Autofill Credential Provider on iOS and tvOS

NetworkExtension DNS Setting on iOS

New features announced but not yet supported are App clips, WidgetKit extensions and Apps build with Xcode 12 for macOS Universal App beta download.

Apple notes a couple of already-known issues. Installation progress for watchOS is not displayed accurately, and some apps may appear to be stuck on install even when the app binary has successfully completed installation. Secondly, apps using Swift packages containing resources are not successfully imported:

Apps that use Swift packages containing resources are not successfully imported. As a workaround, manually remove the CFBundleExecutable keys from the Info.plist files of the embedded resource bundles.

You can read the announcement here.