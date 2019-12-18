What you need to know
- Apple says developers in Cina can now sign up via the Apple Developer app.
- The app used to be centered around WWDC.
- Payments are also handled via the app.
Apple has announced that developers in mainland China can now sign up to be part of the Apple Developer Program right from within the Apple Developer app on iPhone and iPad.
The newly renamed Apple Developer app used to be centered around WWDC but is now being used as a central hub for developers and information relating to their craft.
Now, those in Mainland China can also use the app to sign up for an Apple Developer Program account according to a post on Apple's developer blog.
Now it's simpler than ever for developers based in China mainland to enroll in the Apple Developer Program. The Apple Developer app now supports enrollment in China mainland, allowing developers to start and finish their membership purchase with local payment methods on iPhone or iPad. And since membership is provided as an auto-renewable subscription, keeping your account active is easy.
The Apple Developer app is a free download from the App Store with in-app purchases available to cover teh cost of the Apple Developer Program.
