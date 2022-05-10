A large number of developers are complaining of an ongoing App Store outage that is preventing them from distributing or validating apps on Apple's platform.

A user took to Apple's developer forums earlier today stating:

I'm getting this error when trying to distribute/validate my app (every version of it): I have a developer account and a distribution certificate, and have had no problems uploading many versions of my app until today. Has anyone experienced this before?

The error is a message that reads 'error analyzing app version'. The problem seems to be widespread, as the thread has more than 11,000 views and some 11 pages of developers confirming they've been experiencing the same issue.

One wrote:

Same here, also happens when I try to upload or validate any other version or other app, so the problem does not seem to be related to the archive. Once it passed that step, but failed later. Seems to be a problem on the Apple side. Hope they fix it soon

The responses include multiple posts within the last hour, suggesting an ongoing issue. Apple's System Status page is currently not showing any signs of an outage on the App Store.