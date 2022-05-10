What you need to know
- Apple developers are complaining of a major App Store outage.
- Developers are being met with an 'error analzying app version' message when trying to distribute or validate apps.
- A multitude of developers confirmed the same issue.
A large number of developers are complaining of an ongoing App Store outage that is preventing them from distributing or validating apps on Apple's platform.
A user took to Apple's developer forums earlier today stating:
I'm getting this error when trying to distribute/validate my app (every version of it):
I have a developer account and a distribution certificate, and have had no problems uploading many versions of my app until today.
Has anyone experienced this before?
The error is a message that reads 'error analyzing app version'. The problem seems to be widespread, as the thread has more than 11,000 views and some 11 pages of developers confirming they've been experiencing the same issue.
One wrote:
Same here, also happens when I try to upload or validate any other version or other app, so the problem does not seem to be related to the archive. Once it passed that step, but failed later. Seems to be a problem on the Apple side. Hope they fix it soon
The responses include multiple posts within the last hour, suggesting an ongoing issue. Apple's System Status page is currently not showing any signs of an outage on the App Store.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Adobe Fresco gets huge price drop along with amazing new drawing features
Adobe Fresco is a free painting and drawing software on iPad. Today, Adobe announced that the app is getting an update with several new tools and a massive price cut for the premium version.
SanDisk announces a modular SSD system aimed at professionals
Videographers, photographers, and anyone else who generates a ton of data now have a new option in the world of mass storage. Western Digital has announced a new modular SSD ecosystem that is designed for high levels of storage both in the office and on the move.
NFTs are coming to Instagram and Facebook
Instagram will this week start testing the sharing of NFTs on its platform.
Keep your Apple Watch Series safe with these great cases
You’ve got a gorgeous new watch; snag a case to keep it pristine.