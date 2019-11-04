Apple has released some news on its developer website alerting developers that its older protocol for supporting push notifications will cease to work in less than a year. In a statement on its developer website, Apple has explained that the old binary protocol for sending push notifications will be phased out in November of 2020, and be replaced by the HTTP/2-based APNs provider API.

The new API allows newer features and better security such as authentication with a JSON Web Token, improved error messaging, and per-notification feedback.

Here is the full statement per Apple's news release: