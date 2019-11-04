What you need to know
- Apple has released a statement about its push notification technology.
- It urges developers to update to the new HTTP/2-based APNs provider API.
- The legacy binary protocol will lose support in November of 2020.
Apple has released some news on its developer website alerting developers that its older protocol for supporting push notifications will cease to work in less than a year. In a statement on its developer website, Apple has explained that the old binary protocol for sending push notifications will be phased out in November of 2020, and be replaced by the HTTP/2-based APNs provider API.
The new API allows newer features and better security such as authentication with a JSON Web Token, improved error messaging, and per-notification feedback.
Here is the full statement per Apple's news release:
"If you send push notifications with the legacy binary protocol, we recommend updating to the HTTP/2-based APNs provider API as soon as possible. You'll be able to take advantage of great modern features, such as authentication with a JSON Web Token, improved error messaging, and per-notification feedback.
The Apple Push Notification service (APNs) will no longer support the legacy binary protocol as of November 2020."
If you are a developer and want to learn about how to update to the new standard you can visit Apple's Developer website to read the Registering Your App with APNs article.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
STELA for Apple Arcade is a shallow, sadistic, totally fun game
Can you outrun killer dark shadows? Take leaps of faith into the unknown? Traverse a world where nothing is what it seems? STELA will test your mettle.
Adobe Rush becomes the first third-party app to post to TikTok
Adobe's MAX event is a steady stream of new announcements and updates, the latest of which is the arrival of TikTok support in Adobe Rush. The update is available in the App Store now.
The new Microsoft Edge launches on January 15 for Windows and macOS
The new version of Microsoft Edge has a release date! Expect to see the browser launch on January 15, with a release candidate available now for those who want to check out the stable version of Edge early. The new Edge will be launching on Windows 7, 8, and 10 as well as macOS too.
Playing together is easy with these local multiplayer and co-op games
Playing with friends online is always fun, but sometimes sitting together and playing is just that much better. Here are all the local multiplayer and co-op games you can play with your friends!