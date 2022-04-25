What you need to know
- Apple has reminded developers to submit their claims as part of a $100 million settlement.
- The company established the fund as part of a lawsuit settlement.
- Qualified developers have until May 20, 2022 to submit a request for payment.
Developers have less than a month to grab a piece of that $100 million settlement fund.
In an update on the Apple Developer website, the company reminded small developers who qualify for a payout from the fund that they have until May 20, 2022 to submit a request for payment.
As Apple outlines in the update, developers need to have been part of the App Store between 2015 and 2021 and sold less than or equal to $1 million each year.
Last year, Apple announced a $100 million fund to assist US small developers. Eligible developers have until May 20, 2022 to submit a request to an independent administrator to receive payment. The fund is open to all developers based in the United States who:
- Sold paid apps or in-app purchases (including subscriptions) through the App Store between June 4, 2015 and April 26, 2021; and
- Earned proceeds equal to or less than $1 million through the US storefront in each calendar year in which they had a developer account between 2015 to 2021.
The fund was established as part of a settlement in Cameron, et al. v. Apple Inc., a case that was brought against Apple by developers who claimed that Apple acted as a monopoly with its control over the App Store.
A settlement has been reached with Apple Inc. ("Apple") in an antitrust class action lawsuit brought by U.S. app developers about Apple's App Store. The lawsuit alleged that Apple monopolized (or attempted to monopolize) an alleged iOS app and in-app product distribution services market in violation of U.S. antitrust and California unfair competition laws. Apple denies all allegations and the settlement is not an admission of wrongdoing by Apple.
Developers who are interested in applying for a payout can learn more on the Small Developer Assistance website.
