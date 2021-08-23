Developers might need to provide some additional banking information to Apple soon.

In an update on the Apple Developer website, the company has announced that additional information may now be required for developers who have bank account information in App Store Connect. Apple says that "due to changes in local regulations," developers may need to provide the bank account holder's address.

The company says that it has expanded the address section for not only the account holder but administrators and finance roles as well. Apple says that, if you don't provide this information by October 22, your payments could be halted until you do.