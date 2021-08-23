What you need to know
- Developers may need to provide additional banking information in App Store Connect.
- For those with bank account info entered, they may need to provide an address.
- The information needs to be entered by October 22 to avoid payment disruptions.
Developers might need to provide some additional banking information to Apple soon.
In an update on the Apple Developer website, the company has announced that additional information may now be required for developers who have bank account information in App Store Connect. Apple says that "due to changes in local regulations," developers may need to provide the bank account holder's address.
The company says that it has expanded the address section for not only the account holder but administrators and finance roles as well. Apple says that, if you don't provide this information by October 22, your payments could be halted until you do.
Due to changes in local regulations, the bank account holder's address is now required if you have bank account information in App Store Connect. Account Holders, Admins, and Finance roles can now provide a valid address in the Agreements, Tax, and Banking section. Please provide this information by October 22, 2021, in order to avoid a potential interruption of your payments.
Developers who want to learn more or find instructions on how to make the changes required can do so on the Enter Banking Information page of the Apple Developer website.
There's been a lot happening with banking and tax changes when it comes to the App Store lately. At the beginning of August, the company also announced that there would be a number of tax and price changes for apps and in-app purchases due to tax and foreign exchange rate changes.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Joe Carroll signs on for Apple TV+ Katrina series 'Five Days At Memorial'
Joe Carroll has reportedly signed on to be part of the upcoming Apple TV+ series Five Days At Memorial.
Review: Keychron Q1 brings premium customization at an affordable price
Keychron's latest mechanical keyboard, the Q1, is one of the best 75% layout boards you can buy right now if you care about customizing. It features a full aluminum body, gasket mount design, hot-swappable sockets, and fully works with VIA and QMK for key mapping.
South Korea set to ban Apple from making developers use in-app purchases
In a huge development, South Korea looks set to pass legislation banning Apple and Google from requiring developers to use their respective in-app purchase systems.
These screen protectors keep your Switch Lite in pristine condition
Your Switch Lite is going to travel with you everywhere, because it's a dedicated portable handheld console. Here are the best screen protectors to keep it looking as pristine as ever!