  • Developers may need to provide additional banking information in App Store Connect.
  • For those with bank account info entered, they may need to provide an address.
  • The information needs to be entered by October 22 to avoid payment disruptions.

Developers might need to provide some additional banking information to Apple soon.

In an update on the Apple Developer website, the company has announced that additional information may now be required for developers who have bank account information in App Store Connect. Apple says that "due to changes in local regulations," developers may need to provide the bank account holder's address.

The company says that it has expanded the address section for not only the account holder but administrators and finance roles as well. Apple says that, if you don't provide this information by October 22, your payments could be halted until you do.

Due to changes in local regulations, the bank account holder's address is now required if you have bank account information in App Store Connect. Account Holders, Admins, and Finance roles can now provide a valid address in the Agreements, Tax, and Banking section. Please provide this information by October 22, 2021, in order to avoid a potential interruption of your payments.

Developers who want to learn more or find instructions on how to make the changes required can do so on the Enter Banking Information page of the Apple Developer website.

There's been a lot happening with banking and tax changes when it comes to the App Store lately. At the beginning of August, the company also announced that there would be a number of tax and price changes for apps and in-app purchases due to tax and foreign exchange rate changes.

