Apple has told developers that any app submitted for App Store review as of April 30, 2020, must have been built with the IOS 13 or iPadOS 13 SDK or later. If it wasn't, it won't be accepted.

The announcement was made via the Apple developer site with Apple also confirming that 77% of all iOS devices are now running iOS 13 or later. In terms of iPads, the iPadOS number increases to 79%.

iOS 13 is now running on 77% of all iOS devices introduced in the last four years, worldwide. Deliver great user experiences by seamlessly integrating with Dark Mode, Sign in with Apple, and the latest advances in ARKit 3, Core ML 3, and Siri. Starting April 30, 2020, all iPhone apps submitted to the App Store must be built with the iOS 13 SDK or later.

As of the same April 30 date, all apps must be built with all device sizes in mind, with storyboard requirements also changing.

Take advantage of Xcode features such as storyboards (including launch storyboards), Auto Layout, and SwiftUI, to ensure your app's interface elements and layouts automatically fit the display of all iPhone models, regardless of size or aspect ratio. Starting April 30, 2020, all apps submitted to the App Store must use an Xcode storyboard to provide the app's launch screen and all iPhone apps must support all iPhone screens.

Developers can learn more about app submission requirements on Apple's developer site, too.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.