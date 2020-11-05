What you need to know
- Apple has warned developers that they will need to add new information to their App Store entries.
- The new privacy labels will tell users what information an app collects.
- Developers will need to add the data starting December 8.
Apple has today told developers that they will need to start telling users what kinds of information their apps collect as of December 8.
The idea is a simple one – give people more information about the data collected before they download anything.
Later this year, the App Store will help users understand an app's privacy practices before they download the app on any Apple platform. On each app's product page, users can learn about some of the data types the app may collect, and whether that data is linked to them or used to track them. You'll need to provide information about your app's privacy practices, including the practices of third-party partners whose code you integrate into your app, in App Store Connect starting this December.
While some of the information app developers provide is optional, there are some things that developers need to keep in mind.
- You should identify all possible data collections and uses, even if certain data will be collected and used only in limited situations.
- Your answers should follow the App Store Review Guidelines and any applicable laws.
- You're responsible for keeping your responses accurate and up to date. If your practices change, update your responses in App Store Connect.
Developers will need to add the required information to all new apps and app updates that are submitted to the App Store from December 8 onwards.
Developers can find more information about the whole process on the Apple developer website.
