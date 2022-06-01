The launch date of the latest entry in Blizzard's hack-and-slash series just got moved up a bit.

Ahead of the previously planned June 2, 2022 release date, Diablo Immortal is available to download and play right now for anyone using a mobile device, with head of the Diablo franchise Rod Fergusson sharing the news via Twitter.

Diablo Immortal is a free-to-play game, though there are microtransactions for different things like cosmetics and a Battle Pass. While it's available for any iOS device using iOS 11.0/iPadOS 11.0 or later, you'll naturally have a better time if you're using one of the later iPads or iPhones on the market.

The game hasn't gone live early on PC however, so the release date for that particular platform seems to be unchanged. Once the open beta on PC is live, Diablo Immortal will support full cross-play and cross-progression, allowing friends across devices to play together, as well as letting you transfer your progress wherever you want to play.

In our review of the iOS version of the game, we wrote that "Even if you've never played a Diablo game before, you might want to see if Diablo Immortal clicks with you. Just be aware of what you'll have to spend if you want your characters to look really awesome."