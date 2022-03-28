Diablo Immortal Prerelease ImageSource: Blizzard Entertainment

What you need to know

  • Diablo Immortal is now available for pre-registration on iOS, allowing players to sign up ahead of launch.
  • Blizzard Entertainment states that if 30 million players pre-register, some special items called the Horadrim Cosmetic Set will be unlocked for launch.
  • Diablo Immortal is currently slated to launch at some point later in 2022.

Upcoming mobile hack-and-slash action-RPG Diablo Immortal is now available for pre-registration on iOS. Blizzard Entertainment has also revealed a new set of cosmetics that'll be available if a certain threshold of players pre-register.

Players on iOS can now pre-register to play Diablo Immortal when it arrives. Blizzard Entertainment also shared that if 30 million players pre-register for the game, it'll unlock the Horadrim Cosmetic Set for launch. To check out the Horadrim Cosmetic Set, you can take a look at the pre-registration trailer below:

It's worth noting that Diablo Immortal requires iOS 11.0 or iPad 11.0 or later, as well as at least 3.1 GB of free space. The game is scheduled to arrive at some point in 2022, though there's no exact release date right now.

In addition to Diablo Immortal, Blizzard Entertainment is currently working on a mobile Warcraft game, though few details are known right now. This comes as Microsoft is currently in the process of acquiring Activision Blizzard, a deal worth almost $69 billion that will add Activision Blizzard to Xbox Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks as an additional Xbox first-party publisher.

