An unreleased Mac with the model identifier A2289 has appeared in the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) database, as spotted by MacRumors.

The filing describes the device as a portable Mac computer running macOS Catalina which pretty much guarantees we're looking at the release of a new MacBook, MacBook Air, or MacBook Pro device.

The EEC database is one that holds all products that offer encryption so that they can be sold in some European countries including Russia. Devices have previously been outed by appearing in the same database ahead of any official announcement including Apple Watch and MacBook Pro updates.