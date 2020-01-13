What you need to know
- The EEC filing is for an unreleased Mac.
- The model number A2289 is new.
- EEC filings have outed products in the past.
An unreleased Mac with the model identifier A2289 has appeared in the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) database, as spotted by MacRumors.
The filing describes the device as a portable Mac computer running macOS Catalina which pretty much guarantees we're looking at the release of a new MacBook, MacBook Air, or MacBook Pro device.
The EEC database is one that holds all products that offer encryption so that they can be sold in some European countries including Russia. Devices have previously been outed by appearing in the same database ahead of any official announcement including Apple Watch and MacBook Pro updates.
Now the only real question is what this machine is. The smart money would be on an updated 13-inch MacBook Pro with the new scissor switch keyboard found in the brand new 16-inch MacBook Pro. Whether that also means the screen will grow to 14 inches is anyone's guess, however. Hopefully it will because I'm definitely due a new MacBook Pro!
