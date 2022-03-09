Did you spot Tim Cook's subtle nod to Ukraine at the March 8 Apple Event?

What you need to know
As Apple CEO Tim Cook took to the stage for its March 8 'Peek Performance' event, many eagle-eyed viewers were quick to spot his subtle nod to Ukraine amidst the ongoing crisis in the country.
Fans tuned in with anticipation to see Apple announce its latest lineup of new products including the iPhone SE, iPad Air, Mac Studio, and new Studio display, as well as new colors of Apple's best iPhone, the iPhone 13. However, it's what Cook didn't say that has people talking.
As soon as he appeared on stage, many viewers noticed Cook's blue quarter-zip top, and his yellow watch band, undeniably a message in support and solidarity for the country of Ukraine.
When Tuesday, March 1 passed without an Apple event announcement, some were quick to speculate that Apple had chosen to delay or even cancel its event in light of the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, which is dominating the news. When Apple did announce its event the following day, others wondered whether Cook might take the opportunity and the platform to address the situation head-on. However, the internet's response is clear, and it seems Cook managed to send a powerful message without saying a word.
Indeed, Cook had already tweeted previously in support of Ukraine, and Apple has announced that it has ceased sales in the country in response to the violence.
Cook's attire is not only interesting because it shows support and solidarity for Ukraine. It also shows that the Apple event was likely not recorded until very recently, perhaps less than a week before it was announced. Apple sweats every single detail of its products, marketing, and presentations, so there is simply no way that this was an accident or a coincidence.
At the event, Apple announced a series of new products including a major upgrade to Apple silicon in the form of M1 Ultra.
Here's everything Apple announced at its March event.
You can read the full official statement from Apple on the crisis in Ukraine below.
We are deeply concerned about the Russian invasion of Ukraine and stand with all of the people who are suffering as a result of the violence. We are supporting humanitarian efforts, providing aid for the unfolding refugee crisis, and doing all we can to support our teams in the region.
We have taken a number of actions in response to the invasion. We have paused all product sales in Russia. Last week, we stopped all exports into our sales channel in the country. Apple Pay and other services have been limited. RT News and Sputnik News are no longer available for download from the App Store outside Russia. And we have disabled both traffic and live incidents in Apple Maps in Ukraine as a safety and precautionary measure for Ukrainian citizens.
We will continue to evaluate the situation and are in communication with relevant governments on the actions we are taking. We join all those around the world who are calling for peace."
Russian cards to stop working on the App Store March 10
Russia's Alfa-Bank has warned customers that Russian cards will stop working on the App Store from Thursday.
