A new report says Apple may adopt mini-LED display technology in products launching in the second half of 2020.

According to DigiTimes:

Apple is likely to adopt mini LED backlighting for its new product models to be launched in the second half of 2020 and this is expected to bring orders for Taiwan-based display driver IC design houses and backend service providers, according to industry sources. Those who may receive a boost include: driver IC designers Novatek Microelectronics, Macroblock and Parade Technologies; packaging and testing service providers ChipMOS Technologies and Chipband Technology; semiconductor and optoelectronic device testing and inspection equipment makers MPI and Chroma ATE; and LED probing, sorting and testing equipment vendor FitTech, the sources said.

As you'll note, there's no indication of what those products might be. A report in the last 24 hours noted that DigiTimes believes Apple is working on a new mini-LED iPad Pro, but that this has been delayed until Q1 of 2021, having previously been touted for a release this year.

As the report notes, mini-LED is likely to expand to desktops and notebooks as well as tablets. It would allow Apple to make thinner and lighter display housings, as well as improve the quality of their displays. It has previously been reported that Apple may be working on mini-LED versions of a new MacBook Pro, possibly the 16-inch model, as well as a new 27-inch iMac. The report notes that Apple's competitors are also likely to adopt mini-LED in notebooks and tablets in smaller volumes towards the end of the year.