A DigiTimes report claims that Apple is set to include AIP (antenna in package) technology in its upcoming 5G iPhone and iPads.

According to the report:

Leading backend house ASE Technology has secured SiP orders for Apple Watch and for 4G LTE wireless communications modules for iPhone SE2 and is likely to join the supply chain for new AirPods models, the sources said. ASE Technology is also expected to land orders for packaging AiP (antenna in package) modules for 5G iPhones and iPads with its FC_AiP technology later in 2020, the sources said.

AIP technology allows for the integration of an antenna into the radio-frequency integrated circuit (RFIC) chip. Usually, these modules are separated, however by putting the two together, the size of a phone's wireless system can be significantly reduced. It also reduces transmission loss to improve the signal.

The news from DigiTimes confirms a separate previous report stating that ASE was likely to become the supplier of its FC_AIP technology to future mmWave 5G iPhones and iPads.

According to that report:

Taiwan's backend leader Advanced Semiconductor Engineering (ASE) has reportedly broken into the supply chain for Apple's mmWave 5G iPhones and 5G iPads with its substrate-based FC_AiP (flip chip antenna-in-package) technology.

The current DigiTimes report also notes that Apple's backend and verification specialists have "regained confidence in their revenue performances" as they move to deliver shipments for the new iPhone SE 2. Digitimes claims that the device is still pegged to be launched in " the first half of the year". It also states that 5G iPhones are going to be released in the second half of 2020. Yesterday it was reported that Apple has chosen not to proceed with its rumored March event due to the coronavirus outbreak. Potentially delaying the release of the device, or more likely paving the way for a simple "online launch" by way of a press release.

The report further notes that supplier Xintec is now fulfilling orders for diffractive optical element components for "structured-light 3D sensors that will reportedly be used in the iPhone SE 2.

You can read the full report here.