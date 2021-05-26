What you need to know
- A new report says production on the iPhone 13's A15 chip has begun.
- Digitimes also states Apple is expected to be the largest buyer of AMOLED displays this year.
- The iPhone 13 is expected to debut later this year with a 120Hz display.
A new report says production of the A15 chip coming to the iPhone 13 has begun and that demand will outstrip that of the iPhone 12 last year.
From Digitimes:
TSMC has kicked off production for Apple's next-generation iPhone processor dubbed A15, and will see demand for the chip surpass that for its predecessor last year in scale, according to industry sources.
Digitimes is also reporting this morning that Taiwan PCB and CCL makers are gearing up for production for new iPhones and that schedules have returned to "pre-pandemic timeframes".
Digitimes is also reporting that Apple will adopt flexible AMOLED displays, becoming the top buyer of the tech this year:
Apple to outpace Samsung as top buyer of smartphone AMOLED displays: Apple is expected to unseat Samsung Electronics as the largest buyer of AMOLED displays for smartphones in 2021, as new iPhones for the year reportedly will all adopt flexible AMOLED screens, pushing up the penetration of such displays in iPhone devices to around 80%, according to industry sources.
In a separate report Digitimes also says Apple has been strict about getting the new iPhone out on time whilst adding new suppliers to its chain. Sources indicate it is "still too early" to say whether the iPhone will be launched on schedule.
Digitimes today is also reiterating that Apple will adopt sensor-shift OIS technology across its iPhone lineup, the tech is currently only available in the iPhone 12 Pro Max.
Multiple rumors state Apple will adopt a 120Hz display featuring LTPO technology for improved refresh rate and possibly an-always on display.
Other noted features include camera tweaks, a new processor, under-display Touch ID, a smaller notch, and more.
In all likelihood the 2021 iPhone will be an 'S' upgrade to the 12, denoting that this is a smaller jump than last year's iPhone 12, which was one of the best iPhones in recent memory.
