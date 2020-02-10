What you need to know
- Apple's MacBook keyboards have been downright awful for years.
- They're so bad Taika Waititi let loose on them.
- He was speaking after winning an Oscar.
You'd need to have been hiding under an internet-proof rock to have missed the hate Apple's MacBook keyboards have been receiving in recent years. All of it was justified, and now director Taika Waititi has piled on, too.
He was speaking after winning an Oscar yesterday, and he's called on the Writers Guild of America to get Apple to "fix those keyboards."
The rant was half joke, half bang on the money, and it makes for quite the watch. Waititi's entertaining keyboard-bashing came after he was asked what writers should be asking for during the Writers Guild of America's discussions with directors.
The fact that Waititi feels the keyboards are so bad that they make him want to "go back to PCs" is a real poke in the eye for Apple.
It isn't clear whether the director is speaking about the new 16-inch MacBook Pro with its improved scissor keys or the older, troublesome butterfly keys we've been living with. Either way, this isn't a great look for Apple at all.
One Chrome tab can kill a Mac. Watch what 6,000 do to a Mac Pro
Chrome is definitely one app that likes to eat as much RAM as it can, even when you just have a single tab open. But what if you throw 6,000 tabs at a Mac Pro with 1.5TB of RAM?
Apple is right to slow down older iPhones, here's why
Yes, Apple slows down its iPhones, but the alternative is much worse.
Foxconn told it cannot reopen its factories by Chinese authorities
Local authorities have called off Foxconn's plan to reopen its factories in Shenzhen over fears they could be a hotbed for spreading the coronavirus.
Accessorize your Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 with these fun extras
Looking for the best accessories for your Fujifilm Instax mini 9? Then look no further: here is the best gear to pair with your new instant camera!