You'd need to have been hiding under an internet-proof rock to have missed the hate Apple's MacBook keyboards have been receiving in recent years. All of it was justified, and now director Taika Waititi has piled on, too.

He was speaking after winning an Oscar yesterday, and he's called on the Writers Guild of America to get Apple to "fix those keyboards."

The rant was half joke, half bang on the money, and it makes for quite the watch. Waititi's entertaining keyboard-bashing came after he was asked what writers should be asking for during the Writers Guild of America's discussions with directors.