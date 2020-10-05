What you need to know
- Some Disney movies are starting to appear in 4K HDR in iTunes.
- We've seen 4K Disney movies in the UK, US, and Canada.
- Not all Disney movies are in 4K. Yet.
More than a year ago we saw signs that 4K Disney movies were coming to iTunes. Today, they actually are. We've seen 4K movies appear in the TV app and iTunes in the UK, Canada, and the United States.
So far it doesn't appear that everyone is seeing these 4K movies, or indeed that all Disney movies are available in 4K just yet. As an example, "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" is in 4K, but "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" is not.
Those movies that do support 4K appear to offer Dolby Vision as well, giving viewers the best possible image where available.
I'd suspect that Apple is still updating the files on its servers to support the 4K versions of the movies that are still only available in 1080p. As an example, Black Panther isn't available in 4K just yet – I'll be keeping my eyes on that one in particular!
Until now, anyone wanting to watch Disney movies in 4K HDR needed either Vudu or Disney+ to get in on the act. That's now changing.
I first spotted that some people were seeing 4K Disney movies over in the Movies Anywhere subreddit and Twitter seems to be lighting up, too. Whatever's going on – it's no accident!
Let me know in the comments below if you're seeing your favorite Disney movies in 4K!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
