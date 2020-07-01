Iphone 12 Pro EverythingappleproSource: EverythingApplePro/Max Weinbach

  • Leakers have previously claimed the iPhone 12 Pro will have a 120Hz display.
  • Display analyst Ross Young says he can't find a source that agrees.
  • If it isn't 120Hz, what is it?

Over the past few weeks there's been one iPhone 12 Pro that everyone could almost unanimously agree on – that it would feature a 120Hz ProMotion display. But there was a dissenting voice in the form of display analyst Ross Young. And now he's added further fuel to the fire by again asserting his belief that we won't see ProMotion this year.

The fact that Young can't find any sources that believe 120Hz is coming in 2020 is interesting considering the number of little birdies that seem to have been speaking with leakers. Only a few days ago we saw anonymous Twitter user Ice universe say that 120Hz is confirmed – assuming nothing goes wrong.

It was a similar story from YouTuber EverythingApplePro, too.

So what gives? Ross Young says that 120Hz will arrive in 2021 which might suggest that Apple has hit some of the snags Ice universe warned against. But at this point I'd have thought that these kinds of specifications would already have been ironed out.

Ultimately, we'll just have to wait and see how this pans out. Not all analysts and leakers can be right, meaning someone is wrong. For now, let's just hope it's the display analyst. You know, the one whose job it is to know what's happening in...displays.

