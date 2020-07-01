Over the past few weeks there's been one iPhone 12 Pro that everyone could almost unanimously agree on – that it would feature a 120Hz ProMotion display. But there was a dissenting voice in the form of display analyst Ross Young. And now he's added further fuel to the fire by again asserting his belief that we won't see ProMotion this year.

None of our contacts could corroborate iPhone 12 Pro models as 120Hz. They told us 2021. So, they are off our latest 120Hz list.. pic.twitter.com/uTQ7uinMUQ — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) July 1, 2020

The fact that Young can't find any sources that believe 120Hz is coming in 2020 is interesting considering the number of little birdies that seem to have been speaking with leakers. Only a few days ago we saw anonymous Twitter user Ice universe say that 120Hz is confirmed – assuming nothing goes wrong.

A reliable source, if there is no accident, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max have basically determined the maximum 120Hz refresh rate. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) June 26, 2020

It was a similar story from YouTuber EverythingApplePro, too.