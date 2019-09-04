Larian Studio's surprised us all this Nintendo Direct by announcing the release of one of the most well-reviewed games it's ever made: Original Divinity Sin 2. What's more, you can start your adventure in this popular RPG right this very second, just by heading on over to the Nintendo store and purchasing it for yourself.

In Original Divinity Sin 2, the player will be able to make their own character (picking from six different origins such as Human, Lizard, Elf, Dwarf, or Undead, etc) and make their mark on the world without being restricted. Kill an NPC? Sure. Speak to animals? Go ahead. Everything you do will have consequences, and with improved combat from the original game, this is the perfect time to jump into this thrilling, fantasy world.

Even better, players who have already purchased the game on PC will be pleased to know that cross-saves between the Nintendo Switch and Steam are being implemented. This allows you to upload and download save files, allowing you to play Larian Studio's BAFTA-award winning RPG no matter where you are, or what you're doing.

Original Sin Divinity 2 is out now on the Nintendo Switch. Will you be making that all-important purchase?