DJI has today announced the release of its brand new mini 4K camera, the DJI Pocket 2.
In a press release today the company stated:
DJI Pocket 2 packs full-scale performance in a highly portable and lightweight body, making it the perfect everyday camera to have in your pocket, bag, or purse. For its small size, Pocket 2 does not compromise on features. The 3-axis gimbal makes footage smooth and appealing. Supported by a 4K camera, a larger sensor, and a wider lens, Pocket 2 delivers improved image quality in both photo and video modes compared to its predecessor. Creators can get up close with their subject using a brand new zoom feature. With an upgraded focus system, lock onto and track moving subjects faster and more accurately than ever before. The DJI Matrix Stereo, a new and improved audio system, provides crisp and clear sound recording, while pre-programmed shooting modes allow anyone to create visually appealing content with just a few taps.
The new camera also benefits from a modular design allowing to you attach lots of different accessories. It can be used as a stand-alone camera, connected to a phone, or remotely.
The camera weighs just 117g but offers 140 minutes of battery life. It'll capture in 16MP or 64MP, and can shoot video at a resolution of 4K 60fps at 100Mbps. It also offers up to 8x zoom in 64MP mode and 4x lossless zoom in 1080p or 16MP. It also features four microphones for recording audio through DJI's Matrix Stereo system.
Other features include Pro Mode, Active Track 3.0, slow motion, timelapse, hyper-lapse, motion lapse, panoramas, live streaming, and story mode.
Accessories include charging cases, microphones, a wide-angle lens, and more.
The DJI Pocket 2 will be available from DJI from November 1 for a retail price of $349. There's also a Creator Combo bundle which includes Mini Control Stick, tripod mount (1/4"), Wide-Angle Lens, Wireless Microphone + Windscreen, Do-It-All Handle, and Micro Tripod and costs $499.
We're very excited to be able to bring you our own full review of the Pocket 2 very soon, stay tuned!
